From Yorkshire to Poland – all on foot!

Collingham man Gordon Wilson is to walk around 1,000 miles on foot from Leeds Town Hall to Poznan Town Hall.

Colin’s mission will take him through the UK, Holland, Germany and Poland juggling along parts of the route and living in a bivvy bag and hammock.

The 34-year-old teacher, husband and Lions club member has extensive travel experience from hitchhiking across Europe, sofa surfing and visiting some beautiful and exciting destinations.

He said: “I joined the Lions to give back to the local community and help those less fortunate than myself and it is with the support of my club, and others across Europe, I embark to raise money for the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

“I have developed a range of circus skills and will be juggling at various locations along the walk.

“I took up this hobby after seeing my older brother pick up some oranges and juggle these and then found that there was a juggling club when I was at University in Bradford.

“The walk will terminate in Poznan, a very vibrant and exciting city which is an important city for me as it will become my new home and a new start with my wife, who I met six years ago in a small restaurant in the city centre.

“The walk also comes at a very interesting time for the UK, and I would like to ensure that through cultural blogging can help provide some understanding and insight into different cultures and promote cross border friendship and cooperation, possibly even providing a little encouragement to visit some of the smaller and more interesting towns and cities across Europe.”

The walk starts on September 1 with the aim of promoting a peace and understanding between peoples and raise money for the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

“The 1,000-mile walk will start at Leeds Town hall where I hope to encourage a media presence,” said Gordon.

“Once I set off, I will walk to Hull to catch the ferry to Rotterdam. Dutch Lions will wish me well as I then walk North towards the Hague. Not far from here I should locate the E11 long-distance path which I will follow to the East, leading me through Holland, across Germany and into Poland and my final destination, the town hall in the city of Poznań.”

Members from other European Lions clubs along the route will be supporting and promoting the event as Colin passes through their areas with Poznan Lions clubs organising a big media finish.