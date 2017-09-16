Frightwater auditions for spooky actors

Lightwater Valley Theme Park is launching a hunt for ghosts and ghouls to join in its infamous Halloween Scare Fest.

The Ripon-based attraction will be transformed into Frightwater Valley as part of its annual spooky Hallowe’en celebrations (October 26-29),

Bosses are looking to enlist the help of actors to provide real-life thrills and chills in the Scare Maze and around the theme park and will be auditioning on October 7 and 8.

“We are on the lookout for people who are enthusiastic, outgoing and above all absolutely terrifying,” said Mark Bainbridge, Lightwater Valley’s General Manager.

“Each year the Frightwater event just keeps getting more and more popular and we need to enlist extra staff to ensure everyone gets more than their fair share of scares.

“In addition to being able to inspire fear in our visitors, candidates will also need to be able to handle being outside at night at the end of October. It’s definitely not a role for the faint-hearted and anyone who is afraid of the dark need not apply.”

Anyone interested should email their name, address, telephone number and why they think they’re the best candidate to join the Frightwater Scare Team to paul@lightwatervalley.co.uk by October 1.