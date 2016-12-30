Freemasons donate notes to school music

Knaresborough Freemasons have shown they are in tune with the needs of the community by presenting King James’s School with £1,000 to buy new musical instruments.

Members of Forest of Knaresborough Masonic Lodge learned of the need for new instruments when the school choir led a Christmas carol concert after the lodge’s December meeting.

So impressed were the lodge members with the young singers, that they asked music teacher Rachel Derbyshire if there was anything they could do to help support the school’s music department.

In response to a plea for help buying new musical instruments, the lodge applied for a grant of £1,000 from Masonic charities. The donation was granted by the West Riding Masonic Charities and its Provincial Grand Master’s Charitable Fund, a fund that is always keen to help local communities.

W Bro Steve Arthington, Master of Forest of Knaresborough Lodge, said: “Freemasonry is at the heart of many local communities and Knaresborough is a classic example of this.

“We are delighted to be able to support King James’s School in the purchase of new musical instruments which will benefit many pupils over the coming years.

“Rachel and the students gave up their own time late one December evening and professionally entertained us with traditional and contemporary musical pieces, demonstrating skill and a lot of hard work.

“They performed with confidence and ability and the good news is that have agreed to come back again.”

Steve added: “Like all lodges, we are always open to receiving approaches from local community groups for funds.

“Whilst we cannot support everyone, there are many things that the Masonic movement can do.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about Forest of Knaresborough Masonic Lodge, and the work it does in the local community, should phone Steve on 07949 761904.