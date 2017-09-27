Free online child safety workshops launched in North Yorkshire for primary school parents

Parents in North Yorkshire are being offered free training on keeping young children safe on the internet after a new partnership was launched.

The partnership, between North Yorkshire Police, the NSPCC charity and phone company O2, is aimed at parents of primary school children.

Around 40 officers across the region have now been trained to deliver the interactive 50-minute workshops, which will give parents information and tools to protect children online.

Latest figures from Ofcom show that 90 per cent of children aged between five and 15 are using the internet.

Detective Inspector Karen Warner, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The internet is a fantastic place for learning, sharing, creating and keeping in touch, but sadly there are people who choose to use and exploit it for more sinister reasons.

"It is a rapidly changing world and most parents admit their children know much more than they do about the myriad social networking, gaming, video and other sites out there.

“The NSPCC and O2 have provided the resources for us to go into our communities and deliver this important advice to parents. By understanding the risks and knowing how to do something about them, parents will be far more confident in their ability to protect their children online and begin conversations with them at an early stage."

The workshops will be launched in Bedale, Catterick, Northallerton, Easingwold, York, Selby, Stokesley, Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Pickering, Harrogate, Skipton and Knaresborough.