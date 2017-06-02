Food lovers find lots to suit their tastes at historic Harewood

Foodies stirred their passion at the Great British Food Festival at Harewood House over the bank holiday weekend.

Chefs demonstrations, live music, talks and stalls were among the attractions at the three-day event where food took centre stage in the grounds of the stately home which is used as a set for ITV’s Victoria.

27 May 2017....... Angela Henderson from Fulford, York raises a glass of her strawberry daiquiri fudge at Harewood Food Festival. Picture Tony Johnson.

And the event, now in its fourth year at Harewood, cooked up a healthy number of visitors, many of them families with young children, with organisers confirming that around 11,000 had attended.

Verity Sharples, organiser of the Great British Food Festival, said: “It was great to see so many people despite the weather, enjoying the food and drink in the lovely setting of Harewood.”

Great British Bake-Off contestants Val Stones, Luis Troyano and Howard Middleton turned out for the event and took to the demonstration stage.

Alongside them, some of the best regional talent showcased their skills from baking tips to fine dining know-how.

27 May 2017....... Chef Lionel Strub from the Clarendon hotel, Hebden at a cookery demo at Harewood Food Festival. Picture Tony Johnson.

Mr Troyano and Mr Middleton also judged the Great British Cake-Off, where amateur bakers competed head-to-head in two different categories.

Lots of artisan producers showcased the best in seasonal and speciality food and drink and also championed the county’s best.

From fashionable pulled pork to gigantic sausages, cheeses and sweet treats were on offer to the many visitors.

Tastecard was the main sponsor for the event. Its founder and CEO Matt Turner said: “The event at Harewood House was fantastic.

27 May 2017....... Rachel Jamieson and Anna Brooke from the Little Berry Bar, Ripon at Harewood Food Festival. Picture Tony Johnson.

“It was a great turnout and certainly a memorable event.

“The festival was packed throughout the whole three days, and our Tastecard stand was really well received, with lots of festival goers getting involved in all the activities on offer.”

l Food lovers are in for another treat when the Wetherby Food Festival is staged on July 7-9.

Staged by local company PJJ Events, on the Ings, it is set to attract thousands of visitors over the weekend.

27 May 2017....... Simon Clayfield from Leicestershire with his sausages Harewood Food Festival. Picture Tony Johnson.

Highlights will include local producers, the Lions Duck Race, live music and children’s entertainment.

27 May 2017....... Cookery demo at Harewood Food Festival. Picture Tony Johnson.