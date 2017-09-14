Exciting food finale to end season at Ripon Races

Ripon Races have teamed for the second year with Masham based brewers Theakston’s and Bedale based Heck Food for a BBQ n Beer festival to end the season.

The meeting which takes place on Saturday 30 September is the fourth annual event put on by Theakstons at the Racecourse. The pop-up Beer Festival will have a full range of seasonal and new ales from Theakstons is in addition to the permanent ‘Theakston Terrace Bar’ that was installed as part of the 2013 winter renovations.

Victoria Bramley, Marketing Manager of Theakston Brewery said “We are greatly looking forward to the fourth Annual Theakston Pop-Up beer festival at Ripon Races and to what is fast becoming the must-go-to event in the Ripon social calendar. This year’s will be even bigger and better.”

Racing on Saturday 30 September starts at 2pm with gates open for entry at 11.30am before Ripon close their gates until April 2018.

For details visit www.ripon-races.co.uk