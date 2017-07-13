In full: The 159th Great Yorkshire Show story - celebrating the people, attractions and events making this year so special

Charged with nostalgia and fond memories from generations of visitors filling the showground, the 159th Great Yorkshire Show thrilled and inspired with an unforgettable three-day celebration of country life.
The main ring attractions captivated and amazed the crowds, with everything from the Atkinson Action Horses to the Band of the Royal Armoured Corps, but there was also a strong feeling among show-goers that another important draw of the ring is the focal point and bustling meeting ground it has created for farming communities from across the country over the show’s vast history.