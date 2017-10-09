Clearing work along Nidd

Work to reduce flood risk along a stretch of the River Nidd near Tockwith and Kirk Hammerton is taking place in the coming weeks in preparation for winter.

Working closely with Leeds and District Amalgamated Society of Anglers Club, which has the fishing rights for the area, the Environment Agency will carry out maintenance work on the trees along each side of the riverbank to improve the flow of the river.

It will also minimise the chance of debris build-up, which could result in large branches getting stuck and creating a mini dam.

Andy Gannaway, of the Environment Agency, said: “We are working closely with the fishing club to ensure we can increase channel capacity, but also enhance the value of the area for fish and wildlife.”

Some of the work will be carried out from the water on a small boat.