Entries bloom in village show

Judges praised the number and high standard of entries at this year’s Clifford Village Show.

At a time when small produce shows are struggling to survive, a host of classes were entered from allotments to children’s classes.

NAWN 1709024AM7 Clifford Village Show. Glennis Allan and Sylvia Kania with their flower arrangements (1709024AM7)

“The Show had a record number of entries and the judges said the standard of the entries was high and judging in some categories was hard because so many people had entered this year,” said show chairman Jane Davies.

“Many allotment holders from Clifford entered this year and competition was fierce.

“Giant squash and marrows, large cabbages, stunning dressed onions, lovely baskets of vegetables alongside more delicate raspberries, tomatoes and colourful beetroot were just some of the wide-ranging exhibits on show.”

Nick Fawcett Chairman of Clifford Parish Council presented the cups.

NAWN 1709024AM12 Clifford Village Show. Alyssa Legault ( 9) with her award winning diorama in a shoe box, (1709024AM12)

The overall show cup was won again by John Adams from Thorp Arch and he also won the individual cup in the Fruit and Vegetable section.

And the Flower and Floral Art category was won by Jim and Marie Carroll who, after a year off, regained the cup. Their roses, dahlias and herbaceous perennials were declared lovely.

Glennis Allan won the Photography section again this year with two firsts and a second.

Sylvia Kania won again in the Art and Handicraft section with a painting (Forgotten Corner) but this year she has had to share the cup with Helen Chambers whose creativity with material and thread is outstanding.

NAWN 1709024AM8 Clifford Village Show. Ruby Allan who got a first prize for her beach hat. (1709024AM8)

“The judges were so impressed with Liz Pennington’s Crochet Flowers that one of them bought them,” added Jane.

The Produce Section was again won by Kathy Hutchinson, who went on to gain eight certificates in 12 categories, and the Men’s section was won by Will Allan with his coffee and walnut cake.

Jane said the children’s sections were really popular this year. Isla Blake and Ellen Baxter each won a medal in the under six section,

Lucy Millar won two medals and Bryn Sykes, and Alessia Talbot won medals also in the seven to 10 section, and Daisy Aspinall, Ella Ritchie and Alyssa Legault each won medals in the 11 to 16 section.

The medals were bought and presented by Alan Catton.

Diggles a charity that supports young children in Clifford awarded prizes for another section where the children had to make a fun hat out of recyclable materials and the winners were Ruby Allan and Molly Burdall.

Esme Sykes and Isla Blake came second and third in the under six category and Henry Moore and Cian Sykes came second and third in the 7 to 10 category winning prizes also.

The plant and cake stall proved very popular again and the ladies serving refreshments were kept very busy all afternoon as the Village Hall became full of interested people wanting to look at the exhibits and who had won prizes.

“A great show was a comment often heard,” added Jane.