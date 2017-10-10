Elysian Singers in concert

Elysian Singers choir will perform to help Boston Spa Church funds.

The church has for some time put on a series of Friday lunch-time concerts but this will be one of their occasional evening concerts.

The choir last sang in the church for their 40th Anniversary concert in April 2014.

Included in the programme will be sacred music from the 16th to the 21st century, spirituals, and some 20th century standards by the likes of Cole Porter and Hoagy Carmichael.

One of the longer pieces is Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine, perhaps his second best-known choral piece after his Requiem.

The choir will also sing a setting of the Nunc dimittis written by the choir’s Musical Director Jonathan Power who joined the choir in 1998 and is Head of performing Arts at Salendine Nook High School in Huddersfield.

The concert will be held in the newly refurbished sanctuary of the Methodist Church. Light refreshments will be served at the Interval to give an opportunity for people to meet one another and view all the renovations which have taken place.

One of the improvements is the installation of an indoor lift and the removal of most of the pews which has made the church very accessible for wheelchair users.

All the profits from this concert will go towards the Building Fund.

Tickets are available from Judith England 01937 844376 or on the door. £5 to include light refreshments.