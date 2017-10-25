Eight-year play area dream comes true

Children’s playtime wishes finally came true with the opening of a brand new playground last Saturday.

After eight years in the making and funding from councillor and section 106 funding and community fundraising, the ribbon was cut on the Scarcroft facility.

NAWN 1710211AM3 Scarcroft childrens playground. Adam Brown with his children Ellie(4) and Lara (2). (1710211AM3)

Coun Matthew Robinson (Harewood Ward) said: “This has been a big community effort over many years, and I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make it a reality.

“It’s vital that we provide fun places for children to be able to play safely and get some exercise.

“Scarcroft is a small village but local families have long wanted somewhere local for the children to play.

“As ward councillors we’ve delivered on our promise and as a community we’ve delivered a fantastic new playground.

“I hope that children will enjoy it and I’m sure everyone will agree that it’s a great new addition to the village.”

Equipment includes two different sets of swings, a zip wire, slide, small rope climb, cycle path and equipment for children with special educational needs.