Welcome Fair opens doors to town firms

Local businesses turned out in force for the start of the new term at Harrogate College.

The sun shone on the Welcome Fair, part of induction week, which saw new and returning students gathering together in front of Harrogate College’s newly developed ‘high street’ concept that includes the Image Academy hair salon, HG2 Café and Bistro on the Park.

Harrogate College enjoys strong working relationships with local employers in Harrogate and the surrounding areas and they were all on hand to show the students what they had to offer, including Harrogate Town AFC who was keen to sign students up to play for the college teams.

The British Army arrived with a mobile climbing wall and an inflatable wrecking ball, to put the brave students to the test and to also put the Public Services students through their paces, ahead of their week long residential at Strensall Barracks.

Businesses also on the Hornbeam Park site, Harrogate Climbing Centre, HCUK Training, Disability Action Yorkshire, Covance and Envirovent, were also on hand to speak with students around work experience, jobs, leisure and fun. Some even enjoyed a go on the intriguing inflatable tumble track brought along by Harrogate Gymnastics Club.

Harrogate Bus company made sure that students have their BOB cards, to be able to receive discounted travel on their services.

“It was wonderful to see such a community spirit at the Harrogate College Welcome Fair,” said Harrogate College marketing co-ordinator Grace Todd.

“It’s important that the College works closely with local employers, for students to gain an experience of work life and to ultimately position them in employment. The students really enjoyed the Welcome Fair.”