Twins hit the right note

It is twice as nice for nine-year-old twins William and Kaitlin, who are celebrating a wonderful set of results in their recent music exams.

The twins from Cundall Manor School, near Ripon, recorded a significant musical achievement by claiming distinctions in their respective exams. William, who sat his Grade 3 in Piano and Kaitlin, who was examined on her Grade 2 Singing, achieved the accolade earlier this year.

The twins join other pupils from the school who are also celebrating their resounding successes following fantastic feedback on their Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) examinations.

The musicians secured a 100 per cent pass rate across a variety of specialisms and grades.

The ABRSM results mark the culmination of many months’ work for the school’s pupils.

Director of Music at Cundall Manor School, Sarah Reece, said: “The hard work and practice put in by our musicians is wonderful. To see such success across our school is a great achievement.”

She added: “A special well done deserves to go to William and Kaitlin for their superb results and to both gain a distinction is a wonderful success.”

Pupils from the school will be next performing at the nearby Ampleforth College as part of a wider choral day at the Abbey.