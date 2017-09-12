Top award for Rossett manager

A Harrogate man has won a top award in recognition of his outstanding support at Rossett School.

Site manager David Cracknell was singled out for his dedication to Rossett School over a period of 40 years at the North Yorkshire Teaching Awards 2017.

Mr Cracknell has a long-standing association with the school and was actually a pupil in the 1970s. He joined what became Rossett School as assistant caretaker in 1977 and was appointed site manager in 2008.

During his long service, Mr Cracknell has been involved in many school projects, most recently giving his time freely to create a sensory garden for students with special educational needs.

Mr Cracknell said: “Rossett School has been a huge part of my life and I really enjoy being part of the school community. In the 1970s, I ran the youth club coffee bar voluntarily and over the years this has evolved to getting stuck into lots of other projects.

“My long-standing connection as a former pupil and now site manager has been extremely fulfilling and I’m truly honoured to have won the award.”

As well as Mr Cracknell winning the Outstanding Support In School category, Rossett School had a number of other staff recognised at the North Yorkshire Teaching Awards. Maths teacher Hannah Markham was named Newly-Qualified Teacher (NQT) of the Year, while Elaine Fazakerley, Nicole Veitch and Charlton Wilson were all nominated for awards in other categories.

Rossett School headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “We are so proud of all of our teachers and support staff for the hard work and dedication they give to our students. These awards recognise just a few highlights of the work of the wonderful team of staff we have here at Rossett.

“Mr Cracknell’s award is particularly special.”

She added: “It is truly well-deserved and the whole school community would like to thank Mr Cracknell for his outstanding contribution.“

In the last few years, Mr Cracknell has managed significant building work on site – as well as being found on site managing heavy snowfall in the early hours of the winter mornings.

In the last few months, he has given up many hours to help create Rossett’s new sensory gardens by preparing the land, dredging the existing pond, constructing raised beds from railway sleepers, planting numerous shrubs to appeal to the senses and creating a wildflower meadow.

“He has been a friend and mentor to young staff and colleagues as they arrive at Rossett and trained countless site staff,” added Ms Woodcock.

“He is always happy to help and immerses himself in school events, from managing the logistics of the biennial sponsored walk, which raises an average of £16,000, to creating an arena for Sports Day. Indeed, he usually takes part in the staff team tug of war!

“Mr Cracknell has given 40 years of selfless dedication and devotion to our school and it’s wonderful this service has been officially recognised with the Outstanding Support Award and in a celebration, amongst friends, colleagues and governors, at Rossett School.”