Tad pupils shown how to restart a heart

“One Day You Could Save A Life”.

This was the message given out to more than 100,000 youngsters across the UK, and in Australia, who took part in the world’s biggest life-saving lesson.

European Restart A Heart Day 2017 involved 25,000 children from 125 secondary schools across Yorkshire alone, including Year 8 students from Tadcaster Grammar School.

If someone suffers a cardiac arrest, their chances of survival double if it happens in front of a bystander who can immediately start CPR.

The pioneering initiative was developed in Yorkshire by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) and is now in its fourth year. YAS has organised the event in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), Resuscitation Council (UK) and St John Ambulance.

Experts who attended Tadcaster Grammar School to provide free cardiopulmonary rescuscitation (CPR) training included Julian Hall (Tadcaster Community Responder), Ian Kendall (Community and Commercial Education Team, YAS NHS Trust), Rosemary Temple (Tadcaster Community First Responder), Fiona Steed (Tockwith Community First Responder) and Natalie Coulton (Technician Ambulance Service).

“Volunteer Responders are always happy to teach North Yorkshire children, with the help of YAS staff,” said Mr Hall, who was leading the event at TGS.

“The students worked extremely hard in their vital life-saving lessons and are a credit to the school,” he added.

“We are pleased to be involved again this year in the nationwide School CPR initiative,” said Jeanette Chauda, School Health and Curriculum Support Manager at TGS.

“It provides vital knowledge and skills to our Year 8 students and could ultimately help save a life. A massive thanks to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service who gave up their own time to deliver these invaluable training sessions to our young people,” she added.