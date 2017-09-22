Schools given £4m facelift by county council

North Yorkshire’s school year has got off to a sparkling start after an extensive £4m programme of school maintenance and improvement works during the summer across the county.

During the summer holidays North Yorkshire County Council contractors undertook roof, window and boiler replacements across 49 school sites to keep them weathertight, as well as completing major works such as school extensions, new classrooms and kitchens.

The county council has committed an additional £1m for further significant works during the remainder of the school year.

Overall this year the county council will have allocated nearly £12m to improving school sites, not only to maintain the fabric of school buildings but also to invest in facilities such as science labs, design technology, art, music and drama spaces as well as improving school kitchens and other areas.

The cash is also being invested in building and site improvements to support school mergers and make split-site campuses work better.

“North Yorkshire is responsible for some 350 schools, many of them small and many with aging or historic buildings,” said County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools.

“The funding we have provided from government allocations cannot address all of our school maintenance and modernisation needs, as these are considerable, but the works will make a significant difference.”

A new sixth form building is planned for King James’s in Knaresborough and Athelstan Community Primary School in Sherburn-in-Elmet, has been given a two-storey extension as well as a new, larger kitchen to cope with a rise in pupils.