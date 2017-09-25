School rewarded for outdoor learning sessions

Harrogate-based Belmont Grosvenor has become the only school in the region to be officially recognised for its commitment to taking pupils’ learning outside the classroom.

The school at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, has been awarded the prestigious Silver Learning Outside the Classroom Mark (LOtC).

Belmont Grosvenor was praised for its ‘strong commitment to providing frequent, continuous and progressive LOtC for all pupils’.

Sian de Gracia, Year 4 teacher at Belmont Grosvenor School and LOtC co-ordinator said she was delighted the school had been awarded the much-coveted Silver Mark.

“Being awarded the Silver LOtC Mark is a huge achievement as it really highlights the broad range of opportunities we are providing our pupils here at BGS.

“I’m thrilled to get official recognition for our efforts and look forward to building on this award by continuing to improve and expand our Learning Outside the Classroom provision.”

Belmont Grosvenor School, along with its Magic Tree Nursery, is set in 20-acres of grounds just three miles from the centre of Harrogate. The award recognises how BGS uses its grounds, buildings and environment, and enhances the outdoor learning with clubs, trips and visits.

Pupils make full use of its facilities, which include an outdoor classroom and a logged Forest School area.

Heaadteacher Jane Merriman said she was delighted with the recognition.

“This is a marvellous achievement and once again showcases how BGS uses its wonderful grounds, environment and buildings, and reflects the diversity of our curriculum which is enhanced by clubs, trips and visits.”

Learning outside the classroom is known to contribute significantly to raising standards and improving pupils’ personal, social & emotional development. It also contributes to the quality and depth of learning.

Elaine Skates, Chief Executive of the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom, said: “Learning outside the classroom provides the most memorable experiences in a child’s school life and I congratulate Belmont Grosvenor School on being awarded LOtC Mark (Silver).