School of the week: Rossett Acre Primary School

Rossett Acre is a popular primary school, conveniently situated close to Harrogate town, yet benefitting from extensive grounds that are perfect for recreational and sporting activities.

The school is adjacent to Rossett Nature Reserve and provides the perfect space and surroundings for both indoor and outdoor learning.

We are a friendly and vibrant school, focussing on purposeful learning, which encourages children to be independent, inquisitive and enterprising; preparing them for life now and in the future.

We are committed to inclusion and providing a high quality education for all.

In our most recent Ofsted inspection report (July 2016) Rossett Acre was rated a good school, and it highlighted that ‘teachers enrich the curriculum with creative activities and make imaginative and purposeful use of the school’s considerable outdoor spaces’.

Over the past few years, Rossett Acre has successfully secured additional funding to improve its buildings, including the outdoor learning area for early years, along with a brand new kitchen.

Having converted to academy status and joined the Red Kite Learning Trust in November 2016, a successful bid to the DfE resulted in further funding being awarded, which this time will see the current two temporary classrooms replaced with a permanent structure and new windows installed throughout the whole school over the course of the current academic year.

The school caters for an intake of 420 pupils and is two-form entry. It retains a unique, close, ‘family’ atmosphere, where our staff, pupils and their families feel part of a special community.

There is an active PTA, which runs a number of successful events each year.

Headteacher Corrine Penhale said: “I am very proud of Rossett Acre and all of our achievements.

“Standards are consistently high, and we strive to continually raise these and support every child in meeting their full potential.”

An open day for children due to start school in September 2018 is being held on Thursday, November 9.

If you would like to come and see our school in action on a normal day (we are running tours throughout these days), call the school office on 01423 561579 to arrange a visit.