School of the Week: Richard Taylor Primary School, Harrogate

Richard Taylor C of E Primary School is a thriving, happy and caring community which was first opened in 1785.

We moved to our current site in 1973 where we have been growing as a school ever since.

We have 280 children and more than 30 staff all working together.

Every day we are lucky to work in a welcoming and special environment where everyone is valued and where children grow together in a culture of respect and support.

Our children enjoy working and playing together developing independence, self-confidence and self-esteem.

We are lucky enough to have wonderful facilities inside and out including a wildlife garden, fabulous library/learning zone and peace garden for the children to enjoy.

Whether it is through singing in our wonderful choir, being a school councillor or even meeting the astronaut Tim Peake as a science ambassador, our children are given opportunities to learn from new experiences and develop a lifelong love of learning.

They are given the values that will guide them through the rest of their lives.

Head teacher Andrew Symonds said: “With wonderfully supportive parents and a dedicated staff and governing body, I am proud to say that we really are a school where everyone matters.”

