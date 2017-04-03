School of the Week: Killinghall CE Primary School

Killinghall CE Primary School is a thriving and expanding school, currently having 111 happy and enthusiastic children. Our aim is to ensure that all our children experience success and enjoy coming to school.

The school has good links with the local community and church, which is used for harvest, Easter and Christmas services. As a voluntary controlled church school, our Christian values are embedded in the daily life of the school. This was highly praised in our outstanding SIAMS (School Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) last May.

The inspector commented that: “Children feel empowered and ‘pupil voice’ is given a high priority. They are provided with many opportunities to develop independence and resilience including the school council, the worship group, house captains, eco and fairtrade committees, safety officers and playtime ‘buddies’. Children are described by parents as ‘happy, well-motivated and engaged’. Parents agree that their children develop confidence, a strong desire to learn and a deep, sustained sense of pride in the school, which they believe is due to the Christian ethos and the unstinting care and support they are given by all staff working at the school.”

We have a spacious school hall, large classrooms and an expansive outdoor area including our playground and a large field. We have purpose built outdoor areas for our younger pupils so that an outdoor learning environment is provided for them all. We have our own polytunnel and “allotment” area where we “grow our own”, reinforcing our Healthy School and Eco Award status.

We have developed a curriculum that inspires and broadens children’s experiences and passion for knowledge. Our dedicated and talented staff and governors place the individual needs of the children at the centre of their thoughts and actions, offering an exciting learning environment, setting high aspirations and challenging every child to be the best that they can be, preparing them for our ever changing society.

We pride ourselves in providing a lively and varied learning experience where the needs of each individual pupil are at the centre of the planning process. We believe in creating strong partnerships between home and school which will nurture and support every child’s progress.

Sport and healthy lifestyles are important in our school and we are holders of the Youth Sport Trust Gold Award. We involve children in global learning and place high priority on British values, developing their awareness of diversity.

Older children work on skills of entrepreneurship and global citizenship as part of the curriculum. Last year we were awarded The British Council International School Award.

