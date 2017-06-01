School netball team win Vase

Pupils from Harrogate Ladies’ College were recently crowned champions of the Challenger Vase Tournament when they travelled to Disneyland® Paris to compete in the Junior International Netball Festival.

The event, organised in partnership with England Netball, took place over three days and featured 32 teams from around the world including as far as Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Two teams from Harrogate Ladies’ College travelled to Paris to compete in the Festival in the Under-14s category. As well as two days of competitive netball tournaments the festival also included masterclasses with international players.

At the end of the three days Harrogate Ladies’ College were named Champions of the Under-14 Challenger Vase Competition and were 6th in the Challenger Cup Competition out of 32 teams.

Nicky Priestley, Netball Coach at Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “It was a fantastic experience for the girls to play teams from all over the world and the masterclasses will definitely help them further improve their skills going forward.

“The girls worked really hard and played really well, being crowned champions of the Challenger Vase Competition and coming sixth overall was just the icing on the cake.”

As well as a busy schedule of netball the girls also managed to fit in visits to both Disney parks.