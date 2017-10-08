School finds winning Quality mark formula

Ashville College’s Prep School has been awarded a quality mark for the high standard of its science lessons.

The independent school was one of a number of infant, junior, primary, middle or special schools nationally to be recognised with the Primary Science Quality Mark, which celebrates and recognises excellence in science teaching and learning.

The scheme, which saw the Harrogate school achieve the “silver” standard on its first attempt, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

Jane Turner, PSQM National Director, said: “Gaining a Primary Science Quality Award is a significant achievement for a school. The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

Ashville Prep School Headteacher, Simon Bailey, added: “Achieving the silver Primary Science Quality Mark is a fantastic tribute to our superb teachers.

“I am extremely grateful to Helen Sawyer, subject leader for Science, who inspires our children and led this process superbly.”

He added: “The standard highlights the quality of our science lessons and, importantly, how engaged our children are in this subject.

“We pave the way to the teaching of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects in the Senior School, and by engaging the pupils now, our hope is a growing number will continue to study them at A-Level and beyond.”

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Education in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust. It is supported by the Royal Society for Chemistry, the Ogden Trust and the Association for Science Education.

The school will be officially presented with its Silver Primary Science Quality Mark at a ceremony being held on Friday November 10 at York’s National Railway Museum.