Pupils’ walk aids charities

Students, teachers and parents from Harrogate’s Ashville College braved torrential downpours to complete its traditional annual 20km sponsored walk and raise more than £11,000 for charity.

This year the proceeds of the event, which again saw the participants following a route to Fewston Reservoir and back, are going to Saint Michael’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK and, for the first time, the Maureen Vincent Memorial School in Zambia.

The African school was nominated as one of the three recipients, due to its close links with an Ashville family. It is currently raising funds for a new shower and toilet block.

Since the walk’s inception more than 35 years ago, over half-a-million-pounds has been raised for charities at home and abroad.

Charity coordinator at Ashville, Catherine Frieze, said: “I would like to thank everybody who braved the elements to complete this annual event.

“The conditions at the beginning of the walk were extremely challenging to say the least, but as the day wore on the weather picked up.

“This is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and 2017 was no exception, with more than £11,000 raised for our worthy charities.”