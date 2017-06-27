Pupils in Race for Life

Tadcaster Grammar School students and staff took up the challenge to join in the School’s Race for Life and united in their quest to beat cancer.

More than 1,000 students from Years 7-10 and 12 and members of staff took part throughout the day, running, jogging or walking in aid of Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work.

“What a wonderful opportunity for our students and staff to get active and raise as much money as possible by taking part in our Race for Life,” said Rob Solk, Faculty Leader: Physical Education.

“Race for Life is a fantastic way to have fun, get fit and save lives,” he added. “Our youngsters are the generation that could see ground-breaking treatments and cures for cancer in their lifetime. They are the young warriors who could be the researchers and lifesavers of tomorrow. By taking part in Race for Life and uniting together against cancer, they will be doing something really special.”

So far Tadcaster Grammar has raised £1,529.20 and £352 through the JustGiving page.

Picture by Wendy Binns.