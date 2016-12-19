Pupils’ hamper joy for Foodbank

Festive cheer by the hamper full has been delivered to help those in crisis this Christmas.

Tadcaster Grammar School chose Wetherby & District Foodbank as its Christmas charity and handed over 65 hampers.

Students enjoyed a bit of friendly rivalry, as each Tutor Group within the six Houses designed and created a Christmas-themed hamper, filling them with food donations and providing plenty of staple necessities, plus some festive treats to bring good cheer.

Each House was judged to choose a winning hamper, taking into account design, originality and generosity, with Dawson1, Calcaria2, Toulston6, Wharfe12, Oglethorpe1 and Fairfax1 taking the honours.

The final six hampers were then judged for an overall winner of the Christmas Hamper 2016, which was claimed by Calcaria2 and its festive chimney pot design, complete with Santa’s legs sticking out of the top!

Wetherby & District Foodbank work to provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

People from the Wetherby and Tadcaster areas benefit from the service, which has a warehouse in Boston Spa.

“I am so unbelievably humbled and proud of the creativity and compassion of our students,” said Miss Pamela McKenzie, SMSC Co-ordinator for School.

“The 60 hampers show so much teamwork and effort in their designs; and generosity in their contents.

“I would like to thank all our students and their families who have helped TGS to support Wetherby & District Foodbank, working in our local community.

“I hope this is the beginning of a new TGS Christmas tradition and look forward to an even better year in 2017.” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the Foodbank, Holly Prosho said: “We at Wetherby & District Foodbank are so impressed with the hard work of the students and staff at Tadcaster Grammar School.

“The creative and generous hampers they have produced will go to help people facing crisis this Christmas.”

