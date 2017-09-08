Pupils’ design wins new playhouse

Children at Markington Pre-school have been rewarded for their creative skills with a brand-new playhouse from Forest Garden.

The school won the firm’s Design a Playhouse art competition which gave pre-schools around the country the chance to win a playhouse from its 2017 range.

Markington Pre-school’s winning entry featured a mini pirate’s playhouse with a telescope, fireman’s pole and climbing net.

“Many congratulations to Markington Pre-school, their specially painted terracotta and cream Forest Basil Multiplay playhouse has now been installed at the school ready for the children to enjoy in the new school year – and beyond,” said Nicola Simpson, head of marketing for Forest Garden.

“The children worked really hard on their design and truly deserve this win, we’re so proud of them all.” said Gemma Hardwick at Markington.