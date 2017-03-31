Primary school wins Green Flag

Tockwith Primary has once again been awarded the prestigious Green Flag.

Following an Action Plan the Eco Warriors team, which meet monthly to devise ways to help the environment, worked together to save energy, water, electricity and paper.

Ava Cliffe, Y4 Eco Warrior explained: “The school recycles card, paper, plastic, old mobile phones, jewellery, ink cartridges and batteries.

“There are three composting bins and a large water butt which are used in the raised beds areas and each class grows lots of fruit and vegetables, using them in school dinners and in class and home cooking.”

The school also has an extensive pond area with woodland, a bird hide, bug hotels, bird and bat boxes and a large eco teaching area.

Posters inside and outside the school remind people to switch off taps and lights, having orange spots on middle switches to reduce electricity.

The Keep Britain Tidy Assessor wrote: “The staff and students are lovely, so welcoming and enthusiastic and it is clearly engrained in the students to have an environmental belief and awareness.

“It is so great to see such a supportive network right from the top within the school. Mrs George and the Eco-Committee are doing an amazing job.”