Picture perfect start to 2017 year

St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form welcomed their Year 12 students on September 6.

On their first day, as well as meeting their forms, collecting their timetables and taking their first lessons, the students were involved in creating the Year 12 group photo.

Chris Kidman, Head of Sixth Form at St Aidan’s, said: “The first day is really important for our Year 12 students and teachers alike: it’s the start of the whole process of developing new relationships and embarking on new courses.

“The year group photo also helps students to realise they are part of something that is unique, popular and successful.”

This year the school even created a GIF of the event which can be viewed on the school’s website and Associated Sixth Form facebook page.

* Send school news and pictures to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk