New head for 140-year-old college

A Harrogate school - which this year celebrates its 140th anniversary - has started the new academic year with a new headmaster.

Richard Marshall, formerly Headmaster of Bury Grammar School Boys, has become Ashville College’s tenth Headmaster.

Mr Marshall, a graduate of University of Birmingham (First in Biochemistry) who also has an MSc in Science Communication from Imperial College London, said: “I am honoured and privileged to be the Headmaster of this prestigious and forward looking school.

“Ashville College is truly unique, a successful day and boarding school with a global identity and perspective.

“I look forward to building on the successes of previous Headmasters and leading the school in its exciting next stage of development.

“This year’s A-Level and GCSE results reinforce Ashville’s position as a school where the highest academic results are achieved, in a caring family environment, where individual pupils are nurtured and encouraged to become the best versions of themselves.

“I look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

Peter Whiteley, Chair of Governors at Ashville, said: “Richard brings with him genuine experience of running a very successful school.

“I have no doubt that he will not only maintain Ashville’s current momentum, but will lead the College to become even stronger.”

Mr Marshall describes himself as “loving technology” and as an advocate of using technology in the classroom to improve pupil outcomes, something he has successfully achieved at Bury. He also writes a weekly educational column for his local newspapers.

Richard’s other interests include sport and travel; he represented England at basketball as a schoolboy at Under 15, 19 and 23 age levels, whilst also playing for the British University England team and was captain of his university first team.

He is a basketball fanatic, and continues to enjoy watching, playing and coaching the game.

Richard is married to Kimberley, also a teacher, and has three young children who started at Ashville the same week as their father.