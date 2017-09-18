New Harrogate School opens

Ashville Prep School, which opened its doors to pupils for the first time this week, has been formed by the merger of Ashville Pre-Prep and Junior Schools, and will be led by headteacher Simon Bailey.

The school, which caters for children aged from three to 11, is part of Ashville College’s continuing evolution, which started 140 years ago when it welcomed its first pupils.

Ashville Prep School’s ethos is to fully prepare children for the next stage of their education, and provide essential foundations for the rest of their lives as they move to the senior school.

Mr Bailey said: “The launch of Ashville Prep School marks the start of a new and exciting chapter in Ashville’s long history.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be the school’s first head teacher and I’m delighted to be leading a first class team of teaching professionals.

“The new prep school provides an education where children care about their own learning, rather than comparing themselves to others; an education where children understand that learning requires effort; an education where children view mistakes as learning opportunities.”

In Ashville’s recent ISI inspection (March 2017), the report highlighted that “the quality of pupils’ personal development is excellent” as well as identifying that “pupils are naturally thoughtful of others; they are courteous, accept responsibility for their own actions and demonstrate excellent behaviour”.