Musical success scored by school

Harrogate Grammar School celebrated success at this year’s Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama with winners in eight categories.

The event has been running for over 80 years and continues to give new and returning performers a chance to learn and develop performance skills and to practise their art in a wide range of disciplines from instrumental to drama.

A school spokesman said: “The performers put in hours of work with their teachers in order to prepare fully for this event and it is great to see such friendly and supportive competitors across the classes.”

The following Harrogate Grammar students/ensembles won their classes - Sam Brockett, Saxophony, Rebecca Troy, Ben Sumner, Grace Malone, Elisia Spears, Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan and the Senior Choir.

Many more students took part entering individually and through other ensembles.

Harrogate Grammar School student, Sam Brockett, has all round skills being a saxophonist, violin player, pianist and singer as well as being part of the musical theatre scene. Her success in the Virtuoso class was hailed as outstanding by the school as she had to play two different pieces on two different instruments to win the prize.

“Saxophony are a new ensemble at Harrogate Grammar School and this was their first time at the festival,” added the spokesman.

“Against a strong field, this group played remarkably well given that, they have rehearsed together for such a short time. They played two pieces in different styles and were worthy winners.”

Rebecca Troy won solo from a Show, Film or Musical (Year 10) showing outstanding musical talent. Ben Sumner was winner of Solo Singing Boys (Year 13 and under) and also joint winner of the Vocal Challenge sing off which meant he gained a place in the Final of the Young Musician of the Festival 2017.

“This is the climax of the whole festival so a huge achievement,” added the spokesman.

“There were seven finalist and although Ben didn’t win, he sang brilliantly.

“A special mention goes to Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan for Vocal Duet (Year 11 and under) - winners with honours which is the highest accolade awarded.”

Other winners of their categories include, Grace Malone Woodwind Duet, trio, quartet (Year 8 and under), Elisia Spears Folk Song Class (Year 8 or 9) and Senior Choir (Year 13 and under).

Hannah Shimwell, Madi Hannan-Jones, Phoebe Kyriakopoulos, Imogen Melboure, Natalia Slomczykowski, Astrid Walker and Ben Sumner had the opportunity to perform in Sheffield Cathedral with the Sheffield Bach Choir and a professional orchestra in Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

Harrogate Grammar School Senior Choir, Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan and Alfie Richards, Tom Jansen and Ben Sumner were invited to perform in the grand finale concert, which showcases the best of the best with over 200 people in the audience including the Mayor of the borough of Harrogate and his wife.

Performers:

Sam Brockett took part in - Virtuoso Class: WINNER; Concerto Class: 2nd place; Year 12 and over boys and girls Musical theatre class: 2nd place

Saxophone Solo Class grade 7 and 8: 3rd place; Woodwind Duet class: 3rd place.

Megan Humphries took part in - Pedal Harp Advanced Class: 2nd place; Harp Duet (Open Class): 3rd place; Virtuoso Class; Concerto Class.

Lucy Kilner - Flute Solo Grade 3 and 4.

Alfie Richards and Tom Jansen - Year 12 and over boys and girls Musical theatre class.

Jade Yip - String Solo Class grade 7 and 8.

Saxophony - Woodwind Group Year 13 and under: WINNERS.

Isabelle Longley - Piano (Year 10 and under).

Lucy Rees, Elisia Spears, Penny Alcock, Elena Blair - Year 8 solo from a show, film or musical.

Ruby Johnson - Year 9 solo from a show, film or musical.

Phoebe Kyriakopoulos, Hannah Shimwell, Rebecca Troy – Winner of the Class; Year 10 solo from a show, film or musical.

Esther Fenwick - Year 11 solo from a show, film or musical.

Hannah Shimwell - Solo Singing girls (Year 10 and 11).

Rebecca Troy, Sam Brockett: 3rd place Solo Singing Girls (Year 13 and under).

Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennen - Vocal Duet (Year 10 and 11).

Winners were Act Academy with Katie Inglis and Lily Golden in this Musical Theatre (Age 15 and under).

Tom Jansen, Ben Sumner – Winner of the Class and also joint winner of the Vocal Challenge sing off which means that he is in the Final of the Young Musician of the Festival. Solo Singing Boys Year 13 and under.

Grace Malone - winner Woodwind Duet, trio, quartet (Year 8 and under).

Elisia Spears Winner - Folk Song Class (Year 8 or 9)

Phoebe Kyriakopoulos: 2nd place - Folk Song (Year 10 and over).

Rebecca Troy and Ellie Kendall: 2nd place, Vocal duet (Year 11 and under).

Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan - winners with honours, vocal duet (Year 11 and under);

Tom Jasen, Alfie Richards and Ben Sumner - 2nd place, Vocal Group (Open 3-8 singers).

Elisia Spears and Lucy Rees Lucy - 3rd place, Solo Singing Girls Year 8-9.

Jack LIttlewood - Drum Kit Year 8 and under.

Senior Choir (Year 13 and under) - winners.

Senior Choir (Choral Challenge Class Open) - 2nd place.

Ben Calvert - Member of Tewit Youth Band who won their class;