Maths puzzles add up to top five

Rossett School students are among the best in Yorkshire when it comes to puzzling out maths problems.

Matt Petty, Ollie Hall, Kate Lewis and Katie Lofthouse came fifth in the regional finals of the Senior Maths Challenge, beating strong competition from schools around Yorkshire and Humberside. It is Rossett’s best ever result and places it as one of the highest-achieving teams in North Yorkshire.

The students took part in a series of logic tasks and problems aimed at testing the most able young mathematical minds in the country. It also challenged their teamwork and communication skills, encouraging them to collaborate and use their talents to best effect.

Pupil Kate Lewis said: “Having entered the team maths challenge every year since Year 7, this was definitely a highlight of our maths careers at Rossett, and has no doubt helped us to develop our maths skills beyond what we have studied for GCSE and A Level exams.”

Katie added: “Being able to achieve our best result ever in our final year has been very fitting. The challenges have improved our problem-solving skills and we are very grateful for the opportunities that the maths department at Rossett has given us.”

Maths teacher Tracey Davies said: “The standard in the regional finals of this competition is extremely high. It is a great achievement by these students to come fifth in such a hard-fought final. They should be very proud of their success.”