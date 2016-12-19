Hamper campaign success

Sherburn High celebrated a successful Christmas Hamper campaign.

Co-ordinator Rosie Gilbertson and the students of Lotherton 2 industriously sorted and packed food brought in by students throughout school.

“Each year Lotherton 2 wrap boxes in Christmas paper to distribute to forms for them to fill with Christmas goodies, they also send little collection pots out for odd coppers which pay for fresh flowers and fruit to go in at the very last minute,” said a school spokesman.

“The tradition, started by Luci Davies, ex form tutor of L2, has grown and now with Post 16 student Rosie at the helm, it runs like clockwork.”

The hampers were distributed to deserving members of the elderly community through the Sherburn Visiting Scheme and on Monday Rosie and Miss Dodd, along with Luci Davies, were Santa’s little helpers for the day as they made their Christmas deliveries.

Headteacher Maria Williams said: “Rosie and L2 have done a fantastic job, once again, of organising and co-ordinating the hampers.

“We are all very proud of their continued commitment to this extremely worthwhile cause, well done.

“Our thanks also go to Miss Dodd and Luci Davies who are giving up their well-earned holiday time to deliver to hampers.”

Pictured, from left, Jorja Houston, Elliot Davies, Billie Lund, Rosie Gilbertson. Front, Stanley Wilks.