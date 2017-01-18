County awards for young cricketer Olly

Year eight Harrogate Grammar pupil Olly Lamb has been recognised for his performance for Yorkshire Schools Cricket Association (YSCA) and North Yorkshire Schools.

He was recently presented with the YSCA Under 12B batting award by Yorkshire CCC player Tim Bresnan at Headingley and has also been awarded the Under 12 batting award by North Yorkshire Schools, where his maiden hundred against Cleveland at Great Ayton CC was also highlighted.

Olly started out in the 12B team and scored 391 runs including three 50s and then was called up and played some games in the 12A team, scoring 60, 83 and 23 in three games.

Olly’s attitude and effect on others has been praised.

He has now been selected by the Yorkshire Cricket Board to attend Silver Pathways, an elite training programme at Headingley, this month.

Initially a weekend commitment, he will then have a full programme of fixtures for North Yorkshire and hopefully Yorkshire.

Adam Brown, manager of Yorkshire Schools Under 12s B team, said: “Olly has shown exceptional ability throughout the season, excelling in his chosen discipline.

“In addition, he has become an integral member of the squad showing maturity on and off the pitch and demonstrating a thirst for knowledge to further his game.

“Olly has a bright future in the game ahead if he continues to progress in this manner and has been an absolute pleasure to work with.”