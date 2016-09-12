College teams up with Whizz-Kidz

Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate is working with national charity Whizz-Kidz to help transform the lives of disabled children across the UK.

Whizz-Kidz has a Kidz Board made up of disabled young people who each represent a different area of the UK and they held their most recent meeting at the specialist college in Harrogate.

The Kidz Board’s job is to make sure kids’ voices are at the heart of decisions Whizz-Kidz makes, and to raise awareness about issues that affect them every day through campaigning, giving media interviews and attending events.

During their weekend meeting, the group made the most of the college’s specialist facilities; staying in the accessible accommodation, enjoying a wheelchair dancing session in the activity room and cooking together in the training kitchens. They also took the opportunity to visit local attractions and explore Harrogate town.

Amy Senior, Volunteer and Leadership Coordinator for Whizz-Kidz, said: “We had a fantastic weekend and the Henshaws staff team were wonderful.

“All of the parents and young people loved the venue and surrounding areas. We’re hoping to make our trip to North Yorkshire an annual event.”

Henshaws plans to host two holiday camps for Whizz-Kidz during the summer and Christmas holidays.

Lisa Codman, Facilities Manager at the college, said: “It’s been great working with the Kidz Board and to see how the children are fully involved in making decisions about the charity’s work.

“At Henshaws College we aim to support disabled young people to achieve their potential and move towards a fulfilling and independent adult life, so it’s great to be working with another charity whose mission fits so well with our own.”