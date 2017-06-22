Career tips for Wetherby pupils on Victoria Gate trip

A group of primary school pupils have been given an insight into possible careers in retail and property on a visit to Leeds’ newest shopping centre.

Youngsters from Crossley Street Primary School in Wetherby visited Victoria Gate as part of a project with not-for-profit organisation Enabling Enterprise.

They have already attended two trips to Addleshaw Goddard and Aon in Leeds and have carried out a whole-school Challenge Day and lesson-time projects, developing enterprise skills that prepare students for the working world

James Rogers of Hammerson, the developer of Victoria Gate, said: “It’s been a pleasure hosting pupils from Crossley Street Primary School at Victoria Leeds in partnership with Enabling Enterprise.

“Initiatives such as these provide young people with an insight into the extensive range of roles available within retail and property.

“Employees sharing their personal career experiences is invaluable, as pupils can relate how to achieve goals and aspirations”.

Enabling Enterprise have worked with over 86,000 students across the UK this year, ranging from five to 18-year-old pupils.