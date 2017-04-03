Being mayor for the day.

Pupils at Harrogate prep school Belmont Grosvenor were given the chance to become Mayor for the morning when they welcomed Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown as part of their project on local and national democracy.

After talking to youngsters in assembly, Coun Brown spent time with the school’s Student Council and members of the Year 6 Leadership Team, including the school’s head boy and head girl.

They were able to ask questions about his role as Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, as well as put on his Mayoral robes and try on his Chains of Office.

“We were delighted to welcome Coun Brown into our school and all our pupils learned an awful lot about local democracy, and the role of the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate,” said Deputy Headteacher Mrs Pam Dight.

Next the Student Council and Year six pupils will visit the Houses of Parliament to learn about national democracy.

Pictured is the Mayor of Harrogate Coun Nick Brown with the School Council and Year 6 Leadership Team.