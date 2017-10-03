Ashville students seen celebrating 140th anniversary from the sky

700 students, a drone and clear blue skies helped a Harrogate school begin a series of events to mark the 140th anniversary of its opening.

Pupils from Ashville College’s Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form were the stars of an aerial photograph that saw them forming the number 140, with the school grounds and clock tower as the backdrop.

In the spirit of the significant year, current students are also being asked to design a 140th Anniversary tie for Old Ashvillians to wear at receptions, lunches and dinners, while former students are being asked to share their memories and photos on social media.

Other activities over the coming months include a dinner for past pupils and staff in London, a Christmas drinks reunion and the publication of a specially commissioned book featuring “140 Ashvillians”.

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a leading independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 3-18 years.