A Level talent celebrated at awards

Former students of St Aidan’s returned to the Harrogate school recently to celebrate their academic successes at the Presentation of A Level Certificates Evening.

The event started with a drinks reception, after which memories of the musical talent in the year group were evoked by a group led by Tom Knowles, who himself went on to study at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London.

Following the Headteacher’s annual report, the certificates and awards were then presented before Chief Guest Sir Thomas Ingilby, owner of Ripley Castle Estate, shared some words of wisdom for the future.

The returning students then headed off to catch up with each other’s experiences after the first term at university and to relive their memories of the Sixth Form.

Subject Awards 2016 - Applied Business Award at A Level, Safiyah Asmat; Applied Business Double Award at A Level, Damien England; Applied Science at A Level, Poppy Stead; Art at A Level, Eve McFarlane Salvo; Art Graphics at A Level, Daniel Hobbs; Art Photography at A Level, Tom Cox; Biology at A Level, Nathan Parker; BTEC Sport, Bradley Kruger; Chemistry at A Level, Joseph Holey; Classics: Ancient History at A Level, Annie King Davies; Computing at A Level, Jonathan Smithson; Dance at A Level, Sophia Bonini; Design and Technology: Product Design at A Level, Will Reed; Design and Technology: Food Technology at A Level, Matthew Sutton; Design and Technology: Textiles at A Level, Elizabeth Meynell; Drama and Theatre Studies at A Level, Rosie Sharp; Economics at A Level, Ethan Kennell; Engineering at A Level, Marianne Rowe; English Language at A Level, Emma Robinson; English Literature at A Level, Claire Wimbush; French at A Level, Marie-Anne Mann; Geography at A Level, Katie Coulter; The University of Leeds Award for Geology at A Level, Alice Quinn; German at A Level, Josie Hickson; Government and Politics at A Level, Joseph Lewis; Health and Social Care at A Level, Zoe Brightmore; History at A Level, Jonathan Whittaker; Mathematics at A Level, Charlotte Van Zelst; Media Studies at A Level, Sophie Wolstenholme; Music at A Level, Douglas Ives; Music Technology at A Level, Calum Claughton; Performing Arts at A Level, Bekki Stevenson; Physical Education at A Level, Megan Jones-Gerrard; The Bob Tate Award for Physics at A Level, Rowan Ferguson; Psychology at A Level, India Payling; Religious Studies at A Level, Megan Richards; Sociology at A Level, Rhianna Broadley; Spanish at A Level, Esme Sanders; The Award for Outstanding Overall Academic Achievement at A Level, William McClune;

The Dennis Richards Award for Best EPQ Submission in Sixth Form, Alexander Howell; The Award for Individual Scientific Investigation in Biology, Edward Wright; The Award for Individual Scientific Investigation in Chemistry, Sara Pierce; Physics Practical Skills Award, James Permain; The Award for Outstanding Contribution to Extra-curricular Music, Tom Knowles; Outstanding Contribution to School Sport, Jack Powis; Governors’ Prize for Head Girl for 2015-2016, Martha Mukungurutse; Governors’ Prize for Head Boy for 2015-2016, George Hunt; Resilience and Determination, Emma Foggitt. Contribution to the Sixth Form - Alistair Bardon, Bethany Liddle, Oliver Skinner, Edward Taylor, Anna Wicks.