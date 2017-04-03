Easter walks to celebrate town

The fifth Boroughbridge Walking festival takes place over the Easter weekend.

Boroughbridge Walkers are Welcome have organised nine walks between Good Friday, April 14, and Easter Monday.

They include three new walks - The Inns of Boroughbridge; Rabbit Hill, which takes a route through hidden valleys towards Marton-cum-Grafton; and Map Reading Essentials, providing an opportunity for beginners and improvers to upgrade their skills.

Group chairman, Barry McCallum, said: “There is something for everyone: a children’s treasure hunt based on the Town Tour, Beer on T’Brigg Beer Festival, the ever popular Ghost Walk presented by the Hightimers and an exhibition in the library focussing on the town’s history.”

The Inns of Boroughbridge Walk will look at the town’s history when it had at least 24 public houses and a brewery.

The walk will look at Boroughbridge in the early 1800s when the town was the hub of five mail coach routes and all traffic on the Great North Road had to cross the bridge over the River Ure.

Others are: the Bronte Walk from Great Ouseburn Village Hall; Marton-le-Moor Parish Walk from the village meeting room; the Roman Ramble from the Ship Inn at Aldborough with the opportunity to visit the English Heritage Museum and Roman mosaics (admission charge); and the Myton-on-Swale Battle Walk from Myton Church, which visits the site of the famous 1319 battle before ending with an even more famous afternoon tea.

Boroughbridge will also feature an Easter bonnets and decorated shop window competition organised by the town’s Chamber of Trade.

Mr McCallum added: “None of the walks would have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, whom we thank in the programme, which is available from the Tourist Information Centre, local Libaries, the new Boroughbridge Community library Hub, which is open on Saturday morning, and local shops and businesses.”

The programme may also be downloaded from boroughbridgewalks.org.uk or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

