Drivers rally to motoring reunion

Drivers who took part in a gruelling 11,000 mile Peking to Paris rally 20 years ago have roared into Bowcliffe Hall near Bramham, many in the same vintage cars they completed the challenge in.

The nostalgic reunion was hosted by Bowcliffe Hall owner Jonathan Turner - a rally enthusiast who completed the epic 45-day journey in his 1929 4.5 litre Bentley with fellow driver Adam Hartley from Shadwell.

Mr Turner, who was 31 at the time, said: “The rally dramatically changed my life. To have the opportunity to travel across so many glorious countries and continents in a vintage car and meet fellow adventurers from around the world was a big game changer for me.

“The highlight was the Himalayas and camping whilst looking at Everest. That thought still brings tears to my eyes.”

Drivers travelled from as far as Luxemburge and Australia to re-connetct with the people they had met along the way.

He added: “This is the first time we’ve these people have got back together - but an adventure like that binds you together. I’ve been staggered by how many people have come along, and how far they’ve travelled.

“Some are in their 80s and 90s now, and it there has been a lot of catching up over old photographs.”

The rally itself was held to mark the 90th anniversary of the world’s first international motor rally in 1907, when the car was an alternative form of transport.