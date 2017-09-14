Diamond couple celebrate big day

Love and laughter are two of the main ingredients for a successful marriage, according to a Wetherby couple.

Peter and Avis Margaret Liversedge, both 87, of Hunters Way are celebrating their diamond wedding today.

Peter and Avis Liversedge who celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary.

“Our recipe for a successful marriage is compromise, communication, patience and of course lots of love and laughter,” said Avis, who worked as a medical receptionist at Crossley Street Surgery in Wetherby.

The couple met at their local youth club in Acomb when they were teenagers and married at St Stephen’s Church, in the York suburb, on September 14, 1957.

After completing his degree at Cambridge University Peter worked as an electrical engineer for the CEGB (Central Electricity Generating Board).

After moves to Newcastle and Selby the couple settled in Wetherby in the early 1970s and Avis returned to work, starting at the surgery, when her children became teenagers.

The couple are devoted to their family and have a son David (daughter-in-law June) and a daughter Helen (son-in-law Richard) and five granddaughters - Jennifer, Laura, Nikki, Kirsty and Aimee - whose ages range from 18 to 28.

Daughter Helen Biscombe said the couple also find spare time for other interests.

“Mum has always been an active member of Wetherby WI and has been their president on several occasions.

“Dad has always been a steam railway enthusiast and spent many of his younger years building working model engines in his garage.

“He is still an active member of a model engineers club in Harrogate where he spends his Saturday afternoons.

“When they were younger they travelled a lot on their holidays and have covered most of Europe, a lot of America and South Africa.

“They even honeymooned in Italy, which was quite daring in those days.”

The couple will be celebrating their anniversary with a black tie dinner at the Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey with all their family.