Cyclist in collision with car near Harrogate's Pine Marten

A cyclist has been taken to Harrogate District Hospital following a collision with a car this morning (June 14).

Police were called to the scene by the Pine Marten on Otley Road at 9.06am, just four minutes after an ambulance had been called.

Paramedics treated the cyclist on site before taking the patient for further treatment at Harrogate District Hospital. It is not yet known how serious their injuries are.

Traffic is now moving through the stretch of road, where a number of roadworks are being carried out .