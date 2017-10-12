Crown Hotel store plans turned down

Plans to convert the Crown Hotel in Boston Spa into a Co-op convenience store have been refused because of traffic safety fears.

Leeds City Council planners recently said no to the company’s plans for the former Grade II listed hotel which closed in 2012 and has since been empty.

The Co-op earlier this year applied to convert the ground floor of the High Street building to a 2,000 square-feet store including in-house bakery and storage.

But Leeds City Council planners raised concerns about highway safety and access for deliveries, together with issues around parking at the rear of the building.

The report stated: “The proposed change of use to A1 retail is unacceptable as it is considered the application site has insufficient provision and circulation space commensurate with the required quantity of deliveries, servicing and customer vehicle movements.”

Tesco previously made an application to turn the building into a store and in 2014 launched an appeal before withdrawing their plans.

In September 2015, the pub was listed as an Asset of Community Value, designating it as property which is of importance to the area and which is subject to additional protection from development under the Localism Act 2011.