Watch: CCTV captures mass brawl outside Bambinos takeaway in Harrogate

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a mass brawl that broke out outside Bambinos takeaway on King's Road.

The fight happened at around 2.50am in the early hours of Friday, August 12 and involved a large group of men.

As a result a number of men were knocked to the floor, including one who appears unconscious on the CCTV footage.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and release on bail while enquiries continue.

Police were notified of the incident by CCTV operators and to date, no victims have come forward.

Officers in Harrogate have now issued the CCTV footage of the fight and have appealed for witnesses, who can help identify any of the people in the footage to come forward.

Police are also appealing to anyone who was present and was either assaulted or witnessed the incident to get in touch.

There were a number of members of the public around at the time, including some who came to the assistance of the injured men.

Officers have stressed that not everyone shown in the footage are suspects, but could be vital witnesses to what went on. They are urged to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub.

You can also emailinvestigationhubharrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160144683 when passing on information.