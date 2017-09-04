Video: Diesel spillage closes Harrogate roads and cars skid in morning rush hour

Drivers through Harrogate were met with road closures this morning after police reported a large diesel spillage causing minor collisions.

At around 8.20am today (September 4) the Knaresborough Road arm of the Empress roundabout was closed on the west side, as well as the top end of Station Parade by Waitrose.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It is affecting a large number of vehicles resulting in some minor collisions where vehicles have skidded into each other."

Police are still working to make the roads safe and have advised motorists to avoid the area.