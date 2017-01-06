Urgent appeal to find Harrogate man wanted for recall to prison

A Harrogate man who was jailed for six years in 2013 for malicious wounding is being hunted by police for recall to prison.

Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, was jailed in November 2013 but was then released from prison on licence in October 2016.

However, he was then recalled to prison on January 5, 2017 for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

Griffiths was last seen leaving his managed accommodation in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, but failed to return later that day under the conditions of his licence.

At the time, he was wearing a red jacket, black trousers with white stripes and grey trainers with a white sole. He was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

Police say that it’s possible Griffiths has travelled to neighbouring counties.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen the 49-year-old or knows of his current whereabouts to contact them.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him or challenge him, but call the police on 101. If anyone has an immediate sighting of him, call police on 999.