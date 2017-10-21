Two men stabbed in Harrogate - police linking attacks

TWO men suffered stab injuries i n Harrogate last night during two attacks which police believe are linked.

Police were called to Unity Grove at around 11.30pm last night (Frid Oct 20) where they discovered one man with stab injuries and another man with a cut to his hand and other superficial injuries. Both men have been taken to hospital.

Around ten minutes earlier, police had been called to the Bilton Road area to reports that a man had had a substance sprayed in his eyes which left them reddened.

Officers found a fourth man with knife wounds. He was also taken to hospital. Police are linking this incident with the assaults in Unity Grove.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Two people – a man and a woman in their forties have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Officers believe that the incident was targeted and that the wider community was not at risk.

Unity Grove will remain closed while officers examine the scene of the incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Our thanks go to members of the public for their patience and understanding while we deal with incident."