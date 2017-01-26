Starbeck drunk driver wrestles with two police officers before his arrest

A Starbeck drunk driver was involved in an early-morning wrestly with two police officers before finally being arrested.

Sergeant Paul Cording and Traffic Constable David Minto were on patrol in Harrogate when they received a call at 6am (Thursday, January 26) from the public about a potential drunk driver.

The member of the public was reporting a potential drunk driver and, upon their arrival, the officers identified the man as being "clearly drunk" and "very impaired".

However, when the officers tired to arrest him, the "unpredictable" driver launched into an attempted tussle with them.

The officers were able to apprehend the driver before providing two evidential breath specimens, the lowest being 2.5 times above the legal alcohol limit.

Sgt Paul Cording that the driver would be left to sober up before he is dealt with and praised the "diligent" person for calling the crime in and preventing the driver fleeing the scene.