Staff chase man who stole £100 toolbox from Halfords on Knaresborough Road

A man stole a toolbox worth £100 from Halfords on Knaresborough Road as staff chased him out the shop.

Police said the man made no attempt to pay for the toolbox and he was pursued by staff at the shop.

CCTV of subject (s)

CCTV of a man who police want to speak to in connection with the theft, which took place at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, January 17, has now been released.

The man police want to speak to is described as in his early to mid 20s, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information, or who has been offered the item described above, is urged to contact PC Adam Smith by calling 101 and selecting option 2. You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170009630 when passing on information.